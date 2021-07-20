Thousands of Ghanaian unemployed seek place in army

Thousands of unemployed Ghanaians descended on El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Monday, July 19, with their credentials in the hope of being recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces. According to local media reports, the hopefuls started queuing as early as 7am.

Ghana Web.com reported that the applicants, who are mostly unemployed youth, will be taken through various stages, including screening and body and weight assessments. The screening process is set to run until Saturday, July 24. According to Accra-based radio station Citinewsroom, Lieutenant-Colonel Prince Tandoh said that an aptitude test will be taken by persons who successfully pass the first stage of documentation and medical screening. Thousands of youth at El Wak stadium since dawn for the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment. #KobbykyeiNewsLive #Blogger pic.twitter.com/lfZSS9x5j2 — #GenerationalThinker #Blogger (@KobbyKyei_) July 19, 2021 According to the visuals transmitted on social media, there was very little to no physical distancing observed as the unemployed lined the stadium.

Local media reported that Ghana’s finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, recently gave financial clearance for the recruitment of close to 12,000 in the sectors of police, prisons, immigration and education services. Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has expressed concern about the number of youth desperate to be recruited into the GAF. According to Pulse Ghana, Nunoo-Mensah said that hunger and unemployment were major contributing factors to the massive turnout.