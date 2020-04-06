Three African doctors die of Covid-19 in the UK

Cape Town - Three African doctors are among the first medical staff to die of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, news organisation Quartz Africa reported.

Dr Adil El Tayar, who was aged 64, and 55-year-old Dr Amged el-Hawrani, both Sudanese, as well as Nigerian Dr Alfa Saadu, who was 68, collectively had over 100 years of service to the National Health Service (NHS).

El Tayar and Saadu recently retired from the medical profession but had, in light of the global pandemic, voluntarily returned to the UK to help grapple with the disease.

News broadcaster Al Jazeera reported that the UK faces a shortage of medical staff amid the pandemic which has so far killed over 4 900 people and infected about 47 000 according to latest figures on tracking portal Worldometer.

The loss of the doctors has highlighted the vital contribution from minority communities to the NHS, which is the largest employer of black and minority ethnic staff in the UK, with 40.1 percent of medical workers coming from such backgrounds, according to Al Jazeera.