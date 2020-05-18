Three al-Shabaab terrorists killed in foiled attack in Somalia

CAPE TOWN - A platoon from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) killed three and injured several al-Shabaab terrorists who attacked soldiers from the Jubaland Security Forces (JSF) in Somalia on Saturday, the mission said in a statement.

Twenty al-Shabaab terrorists attacked JSF soldiers who were stationed in Bilis Qooqaani, close to Somalia’s southern border with Kenya.

The terrorists attacked from multiple directions at roughly 12.30am on Saturday, wounding two JSF soldiers. The soldiers are receiving treatment at AMISOM's forward operating base (FOB), according to AMISOM’s Sector 2 commander Brigadier Paul Njema.

“Our Bilis Qooqaani defence points immediately responded by dispatching one platoon to support our Somali counterparts. Three al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others wounded during the attack, which was successfully repelled,” Njema said.

AMISOM managed to recover AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the terrorists after neutralising the threat.