Cape Town - Three United Nations aid workers were killed in fighting between armed groups in South Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday. The IOM volunteers, one woman and two men, were caught in a crossfire during clashes that broke out in Morobo County in Central Equatoria region on Sunday, the organization said, condemning the act in "the strongest possible terms."

Two other volunteers suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound, IOM's South Sudan chief Jean-Philippe Chauzy said in a statement.

A female volunteer and the four-year-old son of the murdered female aid worker were abducted during the attack, according to Chauzy. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

The aid workers were facilitating Ebola screening in border areas between South Sudan, Uganda and Congo.