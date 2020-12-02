Toddler killed after mother refuses to offer him for ritual

RUSTENBURG - A 3-year-old boy was killed, allegedly by his stepfather, in central Malawi after his mother refused to offer him to be used in a ritual, local media reported on Wednesday.

News website Malawi24, citing police, reported that the boy was killed on Monday at Mtambalala village, near Kasungu in central Malawi.

His stepfather, 29, who is a fisherman, had allegedly asked his wife to offer him the boy so that he might use him in a ritual that would enable him to catch more fish.

The boy’s mother refused and sent her son to his grandparents.

A few days later the man apologised to his wife and asked her to bring the child back to the house. The wife forgave him and the boy returned home.