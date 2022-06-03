Toe shedding: Zimbabweans reportedly selling their toes to make ends meet

Cape Town – Social media erupted this week after a video emerged that folks in Zimbabwe are reportedly selling their toes to make money, local media reported on Wednesday. A video, posted on social media seen by Ripples Nigeria, on Tuesday, was posted on social media platform, Twitter, showed a man limping, with wool covering a part of his toe.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was bragging about using the money he got from selling the toe to purchase a Toyota vehicle, the Nigerian publication reported. According to a BBC report, the unfounded story that suggests Zimbabweans are parting with their digits to beat poverty seems to be trending across Zimbabwe. A tongue-and-cheek Zimbabwean blog post suggested the trade was happening at a shopping centre in the capital, Harare.

It's all hearsay, fun, and games till you actually see one person who sold his chigunwe for a GD6 https://t.co/gWGY2NzDnA — Big J (@_jimalo) May 28, 2022 The Gambakwe blog, published on May 28, said the “trade in toes” was happening at Harare’s Ximex Mall. It quotes WhatsApp messages with figures as high as $40 000 (R621 230) being offered by traditional healers in South Africa for a big toe. According to reports, toe memes and jokes are circulating in Zimbabwe, often posted with the hashtag #Chigunwe, which means “toes” in the local Shona language.

Story continues below Advertisement

Me and my friends going to visit our friend who still has 10 toes #zvigunwe #chigunwe pic.twitter.com/TXn6L8Eiw1 — g3rald.marc.14🤗 (@GeraldMakuvara) May 28, 2022 IOL