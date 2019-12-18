Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cairo - Two vehicles collided on Wednesday in northern Egypt, leaving 12 people dead, state Egyptian television reported online. The collision, which also injured one person, took place in the northern province of Menufia between a lorry and a pick-up truck transporting workers, the report added.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Fatal road crashes are relatively common in Egypt. They are often blamed on reckless driving and poor road conditions.

Around 8,480 traffic accidents took place in Egypt in 2018, down 23.6 per cent against the previous year, according to official figures.