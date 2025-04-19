Trump ‘doesn’t know’ what Congo is

US President Donald Trump has said he has no knowledge about the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), but claims that many illegal immigrants in the US come from there, Africanews reports. He made the comments on Thursday during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House. Trump alleged that prisons in a number of countries, not only in South America but also other continents, had released inmates who were now entering the US.

Apparently referring to the DR Congo, Trump said many individuals are arriving from the African nation, adding, “I don’t know what that is, but they came from the Congo and all over the world they came in.” The DR Congo is the second-largest country in Africa, with more than 100 million people. The Republic of the Congo borders the DR Congo. This is not the first time Trump has made controversial comments about African countries. In March, he quipped that “no one has ever heard” of Lesotho, a country in southern African which received $8 million in aid from the previous administration for international development projects.