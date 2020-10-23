Trump wades into GERD dispute, tells Sudan that Egypt ’will blow up’ dam

Washington - US President Donald Trump waded into a dispute between three African countries over a controversial hydroelectric dam project on Friday, following his brokering of a rapprochement between Sudan and Israel.

The hydroelectric dam, which Ethiopia has been building since 2010 on the Blue Nile, has caused animosity with Egypt, which is concerned about the control of water flow.

The US president accused Ethiopia of breaking a deal he had worked on to resolve the dispute and said he has since cut off millions of dollars in aid to Addis Ababa.

"You can't blame Egypt for being a little bit upset," Trump said on a call with the Sudanese and Israeli leaders celebrating their diplomatic breakthrough.

He then appeared to suggest violence could ensue.