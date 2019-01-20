Felix Tshisekedi, leader of the Congolese main opposition party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), casts his ballot at a polling station in Kinshasa. On Sunday, Earlier, DR Congo's top court declared the opposition leader the winner of disputed presidential elections after throwing out a legal challenge by the runner-up. File picture: Olivia Acland/Reuters.

Kinshasa - Felix Tshisekedi said "Congo has won" after the country's Constitutional Court upheld the opposition candidate's victory in last month's presidential election. "Thanks to those who voted for me, thanks also to those who didn't vote for me," Tshisekedi said.

"I think that it's Congo who has won. It's not a victory of one camp against another.

"I am engaged in a campaign to reconcile all of the Congolese among themselves, to reconcile the Congolese with Congo."

Earlier, DR Congo's top court declared the opposition leader the winner of disputed presidential elections after throwing out a legal challenge by the runner-up.

Announcing the final results of the much-delayed poll, the Constitutional Court said Tshisekedi had won by a simple majority, paving the way for him to take over from longterm leader Joseph Kabila.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

dpa and AFP