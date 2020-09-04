Tunisia swears in third government in one year; new PM promises to 'move country forward'

Cape Town - Tunisia's parliament has approved Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi's government, the country's third administration in less than a year. According to a report by news broadcaster Al Jazeera, the 15-hour session that started on Tuesday saw the independent technocrats win 134 votes out of the 217 seats of parliament. In July, former Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh abruptly resigned amid a brewing political crisis. Fakhfakh was ousted after a group of 105 lawmakers filed a no-confidence motion in his leadership. According to a June report by the Middle East Eye, local media reported that an independent member of parliament published documents indicating that Fakhfakh owned shares in companies that had secured deals from the state worth US$15 million.

According to a CNN report, Fakhfakh was appointed prime minister by President Kais Saied in January following general elections last year that ended with no clear winner and a fractured parliament.

Meanwhile, according to reports, prior to the vote, many of Tunisia's political parties had complained that the cabinet consisted of academics, public servants and experts rather than professional politicians.

According to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the new government is the ninth since Tunisian protesters ousted long-time president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, sparking the Arab Spring.

Tunisia’s tumultuous economy has seen unemployment rise to a staggering 18%, causing many young Tunisians to flee the country in hopes of securing a better future in Europe, writes DW.

The 46-year-old has pledged to enact policies seen as critical to revitalising a sluggish tourism-reliant economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, reports Al Jazeera.