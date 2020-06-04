Tunisian museums reopen to visitors after three months

After nearly three months of closure due to precautionary measures implemented to counter the coronavirus pandemic, visitors are now allowed to visit Tunisia’s museums, said the country’s Heritage Development and Cultural Promotion Agency.

French-language daily newspaper La Presse reported that museums in the North African country have reopened access to archaeological sites and historic monuments, and museums will be open from today from 9.30am to 2.30pm during the lockdown period.

The opening of these institutions will be monitored according to strict health procedures and guidelines to prevent Covid-19 from being spread at these public spaces.

According to the agency, the number of authorised visitors at any given time is 50% of the usual capacity of each institution, according to La Presse. Wearing a mask is mandatory and touching the mask is prohibited.

Visitors will not be allowed to touch the display cases and the archaeological exhibits, wrote La Presse.