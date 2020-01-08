Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu with former US vice-president Al Gore in Cape Town. Picture: Roger Friedman, Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation

Cape Town – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu met former US vice-president Al Gore to discuss fuel investments and the negative effects it has climate change. The two agreed that continued investment in fossil fuels by corporations, governments and institutions impacts environmental, economic and social injustice.

They called on those who remained invested in fossil fuels to urgently commit to clear and actionable plans to shift their investments to renewable sources of energy.

Investing in renewable energy systems and research would provide the necessary impetus to drive down costs and increase demand for clean energy.

Tutu and Gore worked together on the apartheid divestment campaign in the 1980s.