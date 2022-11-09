Twitter fires staff at its Ghana office

Cape Town - Twitter boss Elon Musk has reportedly relieved staff of their duties at its Ghana offices, only a day after staff returned to the office after working remotely for almost a year, sources told CNN on Wednesday. Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has allegedly fired staff based at the company’s Ghana offices, one day after staff returned to the office after working remotely for almost a year.

South African-born billionaire Musk bought the microblogging and social networking service recently for a whopping $44 billion and announced last week that the company would begin mass lay-offs at Twitter, the company said in an email to staff last Thursday. According to USA Today, in just a week after Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the social media platform lost more than 1.3 million users. Citing the report by USA Today, according to MIT Technology Review, the company which tracks behaviour on Twitter, “believes that around 877 000 accounts were deactivated and a further 497 000 were suspended between October 27 and November 1”.

In 2021, the company said it identified Ghana as a country as a champion for democracy, adding that the west African country was a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate, it said in a statement announcing that its Africa office would be located in Ghana. The company said that in line with its growth strategy, they were excited to announce that were actively building a team in Ghana. Fast-forward to 2022, and a majority of the staff at the company’s only African location have been left out to dry, like many of the staff around the world.