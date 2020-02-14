Rustenburg - Two American citizens are standing trial in Namibia for allegedly murdering a Namibian man nine years ago, local media reported on Friday.
According to a report in the Namibian newspaper, Kevan Donnell Townsend, 34, and Marcus Thomas, 34, are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a licence, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.
The State alleges the two travelled from the United States of America to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder a young Namibian, Andre Peter Heckmair, 25. The motive for the alleged murder plot is not yet clear.
Heckmair was killed on January 7 2011, he was shot in the head while sitting in the driver's seat of a car in Windhoek.
The prosecution further alleges that the two Americans had contacted Heckmair by telephone, urged him to meet them until he agreed, and lured him to the street in Klein Windhoek where he was killed.