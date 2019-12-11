Picture: Regis Duvignau/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

RUSTENBURG - Two train drivers were killed and several passengers injured when a train derailed near Mahalapye village in central Botswana. News agency Xinhua quoted Botswana Railways spokesman Sakaeyo Baitshepi as saying 400 people were on board the train including 20 crew members.

"It is with deep regret that two of the train service crew lost their lives during the accident which occurred around 2am hours on Tuesday morning," Baitshepi said, adding that two other train crew members and a passenger sustained serious injuries and were admitted at a local district hospital.

Dozens of other passengers who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged immediately by medical officials who rushed to the accident scene, he said.

Botswana's directorate of accident investigation was investigating the cause of the derailment of the train, which was heading to Francistown from the capital Gaborone.