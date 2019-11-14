Reykjavik/Cape Town - Namibian fisheries and justice ministers have resigned after the exposure of their alleged involvement in a corruption scandal involving one of Iceland's largest fishing companies, Samherji.
Fisheries minister Bernhard Esau and justice minister Sacky Shanghala allegedly abused their positions to secure massive kickbacks in return for securing fishing licenses, including for Samherji, according to local newspaper The Namibian on Wednesday.
Samherji has rejected allegations that it paid large sums to officials in the southern African nation to circumvent fishing quotas.
The allegations were aired late on Tuesday on Icelandic public broadcaster RUV's investigative programme Kveikur.
Kevikur cited documents - leaked to whistleblowing site WikiLeaks - alleging that Samherji paid hundreds of millions of Icelandic krona to politicians and civil servants in Namibia over the past 10 years.