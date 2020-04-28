Two Nigerian police officers test positive for Coronavirus

PRETORIA - Two Nigerian police officers in Ondo State have tested positive for coronavirus in Ondo State, The Guardian reported on Monday. The Nigerian publication said Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this during a weekly broadcast on Covid-19 in the state. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Ondo State has eight cases of coronavirus after recording five cases over the weekend. “The fourth and fifth cases occurred on Saturday while the sixth, seventh and eighth cases were discovered on Sunday. The fourth and fifth cases are officers of the Nigerian Police Force, serving under the Lagos State Police Command," Akeredolu was quoted saying. According to the report, Akeredolu also disclosed that one of the arrested suspects in the murder of Funke Olakunrin tested positive for Covid-19.



Olakunrin is the daughter of the leader of the Yoruba Afenifere group, Reuben Fasoranti.

The governor disclosed that the seventh coronavirus case was a female civilian who sneaked into Ondo State from Abuja.

"Meanwhile, the eighth case was discovered in Owo and samples taken were confirmed positive late last night.”

To curtail a further spread of Covid-19 in the state, Akeredolu said he has directed the wider processes to trace, isolate and test all primary and secondary contacts with all the cases while at large in the state.

Akeredolu said he and other governors in the country are seriously worried about the implications of the existing measures on the self-preservation, well-being and prosperity of citizens.

According to the World Health Organisation figures on Monday, the West African country had 1,273 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 40 fatalities.