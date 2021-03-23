Two Zimbabwe prophetesses arrested after deadly ’spiritual healing’ ritual
Harare - Two self-proclaimed prophetesses from Zimbabwe’s Johanne Marange Apostolic Sect were arrested for murder after a spiritual healing session went horribly wrong and resulted in the death of the ‘patient.’
According to the state media, the now-deceased Prosper Chinangwe (43) approached the two women at their home in Highfields seeking spiritual healing. During the healing session, the two used a surgical blade to make some incisions on Chinangwe’s left leg, apparently to reduce the swelling.
However, in so doing, the two women nicked a blood vessel and Chinangwe started bleeding profusely. The prophetesses failed to stem the bleeding and were forced to rush their patient to the Sally Mugabe Hospital (former Harare Central Hospital). Unfortunately, Chinangwe was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
Following a police investigation, the two spiritualists were apprehended and charged with murder. They are expected to appear in court soon.
The police warned people to exercise extreme caution when they consult self-proclaimed prophets and spiritualists for help.
Cases of self-proclaimed prophets and spiritualists getting arrested are a regular feature at the courts and in the country’s newspapers.
Many of the prophets are arrested for preying on people seeking assistance from them, with the vast majority getting arrested for sexually related crimes. Others have also been arrested for conning their patients out of money and properties.