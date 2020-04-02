Uber suspends services during lockdown in Uganda

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing taxi service Uber said it had suspended operations in Uganda for the duration of a 14-day ban on all public movement to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, the Techjaja publication reported.

"The health and safety of our community comes first and we will do our best to support drivers during these unprecedented times," the company reportedly said in a statement.

Uber said it would provide financial assistance to drivers diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed under quarantine by the public health department.

The CEO East Africa magazine quoted the company as saying it intended to fully restore services as soon as the government travel restrictions were lifted.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Uganda was unchanged at 44, authorities said.