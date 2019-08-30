People coming from Congo have their temperature measured to screen for symptoms of Ebola, at the Mpondwe border crossing with Congo, in western Uganda. Ugandan health authorities on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 said a 9-year-old Congolese child has tested positive for Ebola in Uganda, after being identified and screened at the official Mpondwe border crossing, and was then taken to an isolation unit in the Ugandan border town of Bwera in Kasese district. File photo: AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi.

Kampala - Uganda confirmed a new case of Ebola in a 9-year-old girl in the west of the country, as the number in neighbouring Congo exceeded the 3,000 mark, authorities reported on Friday. Despite efforts to stem the epidemic ravaging the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 3,004 people have been infected with the virus and 2,006 people have died, Congolese authorities said in a report.

Three people have died of the virus in Uganda with the fourth case, that of the young girl, diagnosed on Thursday.

The Ugandan health ministry said the child, of Congolese origin, had been diagnosed with Ebola in Bwera village on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The girl had travelled to Uganda with her mother on Wednesday to seek medical care and was identified by the border screening team as having Ebola-like symptoms. She was admitted to Bwera health centre where she is being treated, the ministry said in a statement.

Uganda, with assistance of international health organizations, has deployed dozens of health workers and volunteers along its border with the Congo to help stem the spread of Ebola.

The Congo, in central Africa, has been battling an Ebola epidemic for more than a year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reacted to the latest Ebola figures by calling for the "full force" of all partners to address "one of the largest and most complex humanitarian crises in the world".

"Our commitment to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is that we will work alongside them to stop the Ebola outbreak," said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will travel to the country with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this weekend.

Efforts to curb Ebola in the volatile Congo have been hampered by fighting in the region, where various militia groups are operating and health workers and facilities have been targeted.

Although the WHO says more than 200,000 people have been vaccinated against the virus, the disease continues to spread.

