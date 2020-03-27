Uganda loses R597m in two months because of Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - Uganda has lost 130 billion Ugandan shillings (R597m) in two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local newspaper Daily Monitor said between February and March offshore investors have halted their investments.

The newspaper said officials from the Bank of Uganda (BoU) have seen investors exit Uganda’s economy, causing an investment decline. Another contributor to the loss is the closure of factories.

Daily Monitor reported that the country's local manufacturers and traders struggled with operations as some of them imported supplies from high-risk countries such as China and Europe.

Due to the country’s strict travel restrictions, the tourism sector - which is a major boost for Uganda’s economy - was also on a decline.

“For instance, between February 21 and March 13, the offshore holding of government securities declined by Shs130 billion (R597m). This, plus negative sentiments, resulted in the shilling depreciating against the US dollar from Shs 3,676.9 in February to Shs3,820 as of March 20, a depreciation rate of 3.9 percent,” the newspaper quoted director for research at BoU, Adam Mugume as saying.