Uganda Police Force welcomes graduation of 76 senior officers

Johannesburg - Seventy-six senior police officers from the Uganda Police Force (UPF) have graduated from police senior command and staff college after completing a one-year course in command and human rights. In a statement on Thursday, the UPF said the graduates were cohorts of the September 15, 2017, intake and the April 6, 2019, intake and were drawn from various police units. Inspector General of Police John Martins Okoth Ochola presided over the graduation by remote while his deputy, Major-General Muzeyi Sabiiti, attended in person. Ochola congratulated the officers for completing the course and for showing discipline while at the college. He said that the police as an institution was committed to protecting life and property as per its mandate.

Sabiiti thanked Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for his great support of the police.

He said that police had received better access to crime-fighting technology, including CCTV cameras and crime data management.

He urged the graduates to adapt to the changing, challenging policing environment.

Senior Superintendent of Police Caroline Akoth, who spoke on behalf of the other graduates, said the course taught them new skills in planning, briefing personnel before deployment, agenda setting and priotising national security components.

"It has enhanced us with critical analysis of situations and enhanced teamwork. We are now very strong and ready to take on tasks," Akoth said.

Bwebajja College Commandant Dr John Kamya said the 2017 cohort had 39 senior police officers but one was dismissed after his paper was found to be unfit for a master's course.

The 2019 intake had 38 senior police officers who all acquired skills in crime analysis, intelligence and human rights observance.

Kamya said the graduates achieved ranks including assistant superintendent of police (ASP), superintendent of police (SP) and senior superintendent of Police (SSP).

“You’re leaving this place with certificates in development, command and research competencies. They must be attributes of police commanders. You’ve also acquired knowledge in crime management, intelligence and service writing,” Kamya said.

He said the officers must also use their new skills to investigate sexual offences.

Director of Police Human Resource Development, AIGP Godfrey Golooba, urged the graduates to use their skills to steer the police institutions.

African News Agency