Uganda restores internet after month of shutdown

Johannesburg - Uganda’s Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance Peter Ogwang has on Wednesday announced that internet and social media services have been fully restored in the country.

However, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said the service remains “less than usable”.

Ahead of the January 14 election, Uganda shuttered the internet to avoid outside interference in the polls.

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused, but it was for the security of our country. Let's be constructive, not destructive consumers/users of social media,” Ogwang posted on Twitter.

The restoration of internet and social media services comes days after security forces announced dozens of arrests for alleged election-related violence. They also surrounded the headquarters of the main opposition party, National Unity Platform (NUP) whose leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, was last month confined to his home for several days.