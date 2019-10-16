A woman receives the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. File picture: Seth Wenig/AP

Uganda is set to immunize more than 18 million children against measles and rubella in a five-day mass immunization campaign. The campaign, funded by the country’s government, AVI - the Vaccine Alliance; the United Nations Children’s Fund; and the World Health Organisation (WHO) covers 43 percent of the population.

The immunization campaign includes 8.2 million children younger than nine months, or 20.5% of the population, will also receive the oral polio vaccine.

Uganda has experienced measles outbreaks across numerous districts in the past three years. At the same time, polio remains a daunting threat.

The immunization campaign, would be conducted in schools for the first three days and in communities for the last two days, targeting all children younger than 15 years.