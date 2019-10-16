A woman receives the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. File picture: Seth Wenig/AP

Uganda is set to immunize more than 18 million children against measles and rubella in a five-day mass immunization campaign. 

The campaign,  funded by the country’s government, AVI - the Vaccine Alliance; the United Nations Children’s Fund; and the World Health Organisation (WHO) covers 43 percent  of the population.

The immunization campaign includes 8.2 million children younger than nine months, or 20.5% of the population, will also receive the oral polio vaccine.

Uganda has experienced measles outbreaks across numerous districts in the past three years. At the same time, polio remains a daunting threat.

The immunization campaign, would be conducted in schools for the first three days and in communities for the last two days, targeting all children younger than 15 years.
The campaign will also be a launchpad to introduce the measles-rubella vaccine into the country’s routine immunization schedule.

“This campaign does not replace the routine immunization schedule. Parents, caregivers and all concerned must ensure that all children receive and complete all the vaccines specified on our immunization schedule after the campaign,” said Ugandan Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.