Johannesburg – A 26-year-old Ugandan police officer has been remanded to Luzira prison in the capital Kampala after being charged with raping the five-year-old daughter of his girlfriend. Police Constable John Nelson Okalebo, formerly attached to Natete police station, however, denied the charges after he appeared before High Court judge Elizabeth Kabanda, the Daily Monitor reported.

According to court documents the officer had invited the youngster into his house after promising to buy her chips and soda but instead sexually abused her.

The victim later told her mother what had happened before the mother reported the case to Natete police station resulting in the alleged offender’s arrest.

