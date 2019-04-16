File picture: Ichigo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The failure to pay nearly R316 000 over an electoral dispute to the courts has resulted in a former Ugandan aspiring MP being jailed for six months. The Lira High Court on Monday sentenced Isaac Apenyo to the incarceration period in Lira Government Prison for defaulting, following his dispute with Ajuri County MP Hamson Obua, the Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

When Apenyo is released he will be declared bankrupt and his property confiscated.

Prior to his conviction, six arrest warrants were issued but he had always managed to hide until overnight Sunday when he was finally cornered by the authorities in a pub in Lira.

African News Agency (ANA)