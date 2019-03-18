Uganda's long-time president Yoweri Museveni, left, and his wife Janet Museveni, right. Picture: Stephen Wandera/AP

Johannesburg – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will stand for re-election for a record sixth term in office when the country’s next general elections are held in 2021. This follows parliamentary members of Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) paving the way for Museveni, 74, to continue leading the party and the state.

The Parliamentary Caucus in Kyankwanzi District unanimously endorsed the Chobe resolution by the party's central executive committee (CEC) to have Museveni continue leading, the East African reported.

A meeting at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya District last month saw CEC members endorse a number of resolutions to consolidate the party’s political and economic agenda, including the need to maintain Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, at the helm of the party and the country, the East African reported.

In a Sunday statement NRM spokesman, Rogers Mulindwa, said the legislators' position was taken shortly after party secretary-general Justine Kasule Lumumba's presentation titled: Towards 2021: Milestones and Strategies for the NRM Party.

These developments mean that Museveni, who has already been in power for 33 years, will seek a record sixth electoral term when the next general election is held in 2021.

The president’s continued efforts to stay in power have disrupted parliament on a number of occasions.

In late 2017 a brawl broke out in parliament with chairs hurled and microphones used as weapons as parliamentarians attacked each other over the bid to extend Museveni’s rule.

At the time Uganda’s constitution ruled that nobody older than 75 could run for president. The presidential age limited legislation was removed at the start of 2018.

African News Agency (ANA)