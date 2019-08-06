File picture: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG – Ugandan police are investigating the murder and abduction of musician and political activist blogger Michael Kalinda who was allegedly tortured to death by suspected security agents. Known as Ziggy Wine, Kalinda, was signed onto Firebase Entertainment – the record label of Bobi Wine whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu – a musician and lawmaker who has also been arrested and abused in detention by Ugandan security forces for his political activism and criticism of President Yoweri Museveni.

A week after his abduction Kalinda was found unconscious recently with one eye gouged out, two of his fingers severed and burn marks on his body. He was subsequently rushed to hospital, African News reported.

Bobi Wine tweeted about the incident on Monday morning saying his friend could not make it and had died after succumbing to “injuries sustained after a horrendous encounter with kidnap and torture”.

“Very painful. He joins other countless Ugandans. As we mourn him, we resolve to work even harder to end this. Rest well brother,” said Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Late last year Ssentamu had to fly to the US to receive medical treatment following one case of abuse by security agents but had trouble leaving Uganda after he was initially stopped from leaving the airport on his first attempt to travel.

His physical abuse followed an incident involving the stoning of Museveni’s convoy by political activists in the wake of a disputed by-election in the Arua constituency.

African News Agency (ANA)