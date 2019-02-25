Ugandan police. On Monday, it was reported that Ugandans were up in arms after a diplomat from an unnamed neighbouring country assaulted a female traffic officer. File picture: Isaac Kasamani.

Johannesburg – Ugandans are up in arms after a diplomat from an unnamed neighbouring country assaulted a female traffic officer as she attempted to stop the vehicle in which he was travelling. Sunday’s assault by the envoy, a retired diplomat, and his security guards followed a scuffle between the security officer and the diplomatic entourage as the vehicle in which they were travelling attempted a U-turn in the middle of heavy traffic in the capital Kampala, the Daily Monitor reported.

The attempted manoeuvre was in breach of traffic rules.

Enraged social media users, including police officers, called for the retired soldier and his guards to be brought to book.

Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) spokesman Richard Karemire apologised and responded saying that investigations into the matter were underway in order to establish the facts.

