Uganda’s health ministry blames lifting of lockdown for Covid-19 surge

JOHANNESBURG - Uganda’s Ministry of Health has on Tuesday blamed the lifting of lockdown for a surge in Covid-10 cases in the country. Minister of State for Primary Health Care Joyce Moriku in a statement warned that since the phased lifting of the lockdown in Uganda, the ministry had noticed a high level of complacency among the population and a gross lack of discipline in following the set standard operating procedures. “This has led to the increased number of Covid-19 infections that we are currently experiencing.” Earlier in May, Uganda started easing lockdown restrictions that had been in place since March due to the pandemic. “To date, we are reporting an average of 1,900 cases weekly emerging from 127 districts and only nine districts that have not yet reported Covid-19 cases,” Moriku said.

She said Ugandan schools and tertiary institutions had registered an increase of Covid-19 after the government reopened candidate classes and finalist students.

Moriku said that the ministry would be developing a resurgence strategy to address the spike in cases. This will be based on a set threshold which includes the number of cases and deaths in a given period. The launch of this strategy in localities experiencing a spike will call for heightened interventions to mitigate further morbidity and mortality.

“We would like to appeal to the general population to maintain discipline and continue adhering to the preventive measures instituted by the president and the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Uganda.”

“Please wear a face mask when in public, maintain a social distance of at least two metres, wash your hands with soap frequently or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, avoid unnecessary movement to crowded places, avoid parties and social gatherings. You do not know where your neighbour has been.

“It is important to practice these preventive measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones. It is each and everyone’s responsibility to end Covid-19 in Uganda,” said Moriku.

Uganda as of Monday had registered a cumulative confirmed 18,165 Covid-19 cases, with 8,675 recoveries and 181 deaths.