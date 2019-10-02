A woman and child wait to receive the Ebola vaccination in Goma. File picture: Baz Ratner/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – The United Kingdom has joined the United States in issuing travel warnings to their respective citizens in regards to travelling to Tanzania due to a “probable Ebola-related death”. “A person has died in Tanzania in September 2019. It appears probable that this is an Ebola-related death. The WHO continues to investigate and has issued a statement,” UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The British High Commission in Dar es Salaam is in contact with Tanzanian authorities and international health organisations, and this travel advice will be updated as new information becomes available,” it added.

Last Friday the US State Department issued a similar warning to its citizens.

The warnings follow accusations that the Tanzanian authorities have not been forthcoming in regards to the presence of Ebola in their country.