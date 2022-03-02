Ukraine-Russia conflict: First group of Nigerians expected to arrive back in West Africa on Thursday

Cape Town – Nigeria will on Wednesday start repatriation flights to countries bordering Ukraine for its citizens who are willing to return home, according to the foreign minister. No fewer than 2 090 Nigerians have been received in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, according to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Thursday offered to fund the evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine, reported the Guardian. According to international media, the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine asked citizens in the East European country to remain calm and take responsibility for their personal security and safety. On Tuesday, Ghana became the first African country to evacuate its citizens fleeing the conflict in Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

The first group of Ghanaian students who fled the eastern European country have arrived in Ghana. Nigerian authorities assured Nigerians on Wednesday that they are working round the clock to see that citizens are brought back to Nigeria safely. The first batch of evacuees are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday, March 3, 2022.