UN alarmed by Mozambique's escalating post-election violence, mass displacement

The United Nations voiced alarm Tuesday at the violence surrounding post-election protests in Mozambique, which has forced thousands to seek shelter in neighbouring countries. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, raised concerns over the growing number of displaced people and its impact on affected populations.

Thousands have fled Mozambique in the past week to neighbouring Malawi seeking refuge from the southern African nation's deadly post-election demonstrations. Hundreds of others have made their way to the tiny Kingdom of Eswatini to Mozambique's southwest. "We are deeply alarmed by the ongoing situation in Mozambique, where escalating violence has forced thousands to flee," said Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR's regional director for southern Africa.

"Refugees and civilians are facing immense risks, losing their livelihoods and relying on humanitarian assistance. "While we are grateful for the generosity of Malawi and Eswatini, immediate support is crucial to tackle the worsening crisis and prevent further suffering." On December 23, Mozambique's top court confirmed the ruling party's win in October's vote.

That result has been denounced as fraudulent by the opposition, and its rubber-stamping triggered an especially violent week of protests marred by incidents of vandalism and looting. Since December 23 at least 13,000 people have crossed over into Malawi, according to government sources. UNHCR said the refugee agency and the authorities in Malawi have identified around 2,000 individuals who have crossed into the country in the last week, while another 1,000 have entered Eswatini.

Situation critical Among the new arrivals are refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities who have been living in Mozambique, UNHCR said. "The situation in both Malawi and Eswatini is becoming critical, with the rising number of refugees and asylum-seekers straining already overstretched resources," the Geneva-based agency said. In Malawi, people who fled Mozambique said they escaped attacks and looting in their villages, UNHCR said, adding that many walked long distances and crossed the Shire River on foot or by small boats.

Shelters are overcrowded and sanitation facilities are inadequate. In Eswatini, many of the new arrivals reported having lost their shops and businesses due to the violence, said UNHCR. The agency urged the international community to step in with urgent assistance for refugees in both host countries.