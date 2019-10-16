Benghazi, Libya - The head of Libya's parallel government in the east said rival UN-backed authorities in Tripoli have restricted oil revenues to areas under its control, as eastern-allied militias battle to seize control of the capital.
Libya remains split between two governments — one based in the eastern city of Benghazi, the other in the historical capital of Tripoli — after descending into chaos in 2011, when an international military coalition helped rebels overthrow longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi.
Benghazi-based Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thani told The Associated Press Tuesday that the country's eastern regions were receiving only about $126 million monthly for public salaries, despite holding most of Libya's oil facilities.
However, he said the Tripoli-based government, which controls Libya's Central Bank, has continued to give oil revenues to "outlawed groups and militias."
He said his government resorted to loans to carry on with its administrative tasks such as providing health and other services in its region.