Harare - UN experts on Tuesday signalled deep concern over new legislation in Zimbabwe that they say will "severely restrict" the activities of civil society groups, urging President Emmerson Mnangagwa to not ratify it. The Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, approved by parliament on February 1, bans civil society organisations from engaging in politics.

Civil society groups have appealed to Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa to halt the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, approved by parliament on February 1. The bill places severe restrictions on them. File picture: Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP It also allows the state to intervene in the governance and activities of charities and other civil groups, such as making changes to their internal management and funding. "By enacting this legislation, authorities would effectively be closing an already shrinking civic space," a group of United Nations experts said in a statement. The law awaits the president's signature.

Zimbabwe's government says the bill will enhance financial accountability in the sector and prevent money laundering and terrorism. But the four UN experts said, "the restrictions contained therein will have a chilling effect on civil society organisations – particularly dissenting voices". The experts, appointed by the United Nations' Human Rights Council, "expressed deep concern" that a newly established registrar for civil society organisations "provides for disproportionate and discretionary powers".

"It is not too late for the president to change course," the experts said, offering assistance to "revise" the law to ensure it complies with international human rights standards. The experts also raised concerns "about the prohibition of any 'political affiliation' and unjustified restrictions on PVOs ability to obtain funding, including foreign funds". Rights groups and opposition parties have denounced a government clampdown on dissent as the country heads towards general elections later this year.

