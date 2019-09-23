Tanzania has been taken to task by the UN World Health Organisation over its failure to provide detailed information about suspected Ebola cases. Picture: Reuters/Baz Ratner

Johannesburg - Tanzania has been taken to task by the UN World Health Organisation (WHO) over its failure to provide detailed information about suspected Ebola cases. In a weekend statement, the UN health agency said it learned in retrospect about the death of a person in the Tanzanian commercial capital Dar Es Salaam earlier in the month and of two other non-fatal suspected infections without being given any information about the cases despite repeated requests for such.

On September 14, the WHO was informed by the Tanzanian government that it had no confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola despite the death of the infected person on September 10.

"To date, clinical data, results of the investigations, possible contacts and potential laboratory tests performed have not been communicated to WHO," the statement said.

"The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge," it added.

The Tanzanian authorities have yet to respond to the UN’s assertions but the criticism directed at them from the UN is unusual as the organisation very seldom levels criticism at countries publicly.

African News Agency (ANA)