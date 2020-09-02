UN warns of arms build-up, coronavirus surge in Libya

Tunis - The United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday that foreign supporters of both sides in the civil war were helping them stockpile weapons in breach of an arms embargo and as coronavirus "spirals out of control" in the country.

Some 70 resupply flights had landed in eastern airports in support of the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar since July 8, Stephanie Williams told the UN Security Council.

In the same period, 30 flights and nine cargo ships had carried materiel to western Libya to assist the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

She did not name the countries involved. The LNA is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, while the GNA is backed by Turkey.

The conflict has fed into a wider tussle for influence among those countries in the eastern Mediterranean area. Williams warned that any reckless action "risks igniting large-scale confrontation, with the devastating consequences this would entail for the country and the region at large".