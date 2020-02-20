Pretoria - The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have ranked Nigeria 174 out of 180 countries performing poorly in terms of children’s well-being.
The ranking is based on various metrics including child survival, health, education, nutrition, equity and income gaps.
Nigeria came in below Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and South Sudan in the rankings, with the Central African Republic sitting at the bottom of the list.
The report, released on Wednesday, said that the health and future of every child and adolescent worldwide was under immediate threat from ecological degradation, climate change and exploitative marketing practices that pushed heavily processed fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco.
It said no single country was adequately protecting children’s health, their environment or their future.