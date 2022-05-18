Johannesburg - The unrest at the University of eSwatini continued following the demonstrations about democracy, change of government and student allowances. Students are accused of damaging and burning property believed to belong to members of the police and soldiers who were part of the attack launched against them by King Mswati’s army and police at the university of eSwatini on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Retaliation by students also led to the alleged shooting of a police officer who has since been hospitalised. Pudemo, head of international relations, Siboniso Mkhabela said “There was retaliation by the pro-democracy forces whereby a police officer was shot in revenge, we don't know if he is still alive but he has been admitted to hospital and also a big house of a soldier was burnt to ashes yesterday. The youth is angry and vengeful and we are anticipating more incidents during the course of the week.” The attack on students landed Swaziland National Union of Students President, Colani Maseko in hospital after being abducted, brutally assaulted and also made to roll on a tarred road and left abandoned.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maseko is said to be recovering at Mkhiwa clinic in Manzini where he is expected to remain another night due to the degree of his injuries. “Myself, secretary general and President of our party went to see him today in hospital, where he is still being monitored. He is talking and can walk but his body is badly bruised and swollen but he is okay and recovering.” says Mkhabela Mkhabela added “The university is still closed today.”

Story continues below Advertisement