HARARE - The University of Zimbabwe has postponed a graduation ceremony that had been slated for Sept. 13 by a week following the death of former president Robert Mugabe and the declaration of national days of mourning which coincide with the initial date. In a press statement issued Tuesday by the information and public relations department, the country's leading university said the graduation ceremony would now be held on Sept. 20.

"The postponement follows the sad passing on of former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Robert Gabriel Mugabe, and the subsequent declaration by Government, of national mourning until his burial," the institution said.

The government has already announced that Mugabe, who died in Singapore on Sept. 6, would be buried on Sunday, Sept. 15, although it did not indicate where the burial would take place.

There had been reports earlier that Mugabe, who resigned as President in November 2017, had indicated that he did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

His family is also yet to confirm the burial date with family spokesperson Leo Mugabe telling the media that traditional leaders in Mugabe's rural home, Zvimba, would make an announcement on the matter.

