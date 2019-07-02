Villager Shupikai Makwavarara inspects her failing maize crop in rural Bindura near Harare, Zimbabwe. File picture: Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo

Johannesburg – Zimbabwe’s smallholder farmers in Chimanimani District are to be provided with an additional $600 000 to help them recover and rebuild their lives following March’s deadly Cyclone Idai which wrought massive destruction across Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, leaving over 1 200 people dead and many more missing. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide funds to its local partner, LEAD Trust, to spearhead these recovery efforts over the next 12 months, a Monday press release stated.

The programme will help smallholder farmers grow high value crops, cereals, and pulses, and improve nutrition and hygiene. As part of these efforts, USAID will provide smallholder farmers with 138 000 kg of locally procured seed and 305 000 kg of fertiliser.

This additional contribution complements previous Cyclone Idai relief efforts through USAID’s Office of Food for Peace and Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance, and brings the total US Government commitment to $3.2 million.

African News Agency (ANA)