Johannesburg - United States assistant secretary for African affairs Tibor Nagy will travel to the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Sudan from Wednesday to January 29 to promote good governance, strong democratic institutions, regional peace and security, and combating corruption.
During his trip, Nagy will also emphasise the importance of stronger trade and investment ties and will promote the University Partnerships Initiative, a new programme designed to strengthen ties and encourage collaboration between U.S. and African educational institutions, a U.S. government statement said.
Nagy's visit will also highlight the 10th anniversary of the Young African Leaders Initiative which engages the next generation of leaders by facilitating connections with their peers across the continent and in the United States.
African News Agency (ANA)