Johannesburg - United States assistant secretary for African affairs Tibor Nagy will travel to the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Sudan from Wednesday to January 29 to promote good governance, strong democratic institutions, regional peace and security, and combating corruption.

During his trip, Nagy will also emphasise the importance of stronger trade and investment ties and will promote the University Partnerships Initiative, a new programme designed to strengthen ties and encourage collaboration between U.S. and African educational institutions, a U.S. government statement said.