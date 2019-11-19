The US imposed sanctions on Kenya's former attorney general, Amos Sitswila Wako, accusing him of involvement in "significant" corruption. Picture: Reuters/Patrick Olum

Washington - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Kenya's former attorney general, Amos Sitswila Wako, accusing him of involvement in "significant" corruption, according to a statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Wako, who was attorney general during Kenya's rocky transition from one-party rule to democracy, is barred from entering the United States under the sanctions, as are his wife and son.

Washington criticised Wako several times during his tenure as attorney general from 1991 to 2011 for not doing enough to crack down on corruption.

In 2009, the US government banned him from travelling to the United States, accusing him of obstructing the fight against corruption in Kenya. The move sparked a diplomatic row with Kenya.

Wako has denied any wrongdoing.