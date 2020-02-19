US donates additional $8 million to help fight east African locust invasion









US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Ethiopian foreign minister Gedu Andargachew at a press briefing. Photo: Twitter/@SecPompeo JOHANNESBURG - The US government has announced that it will provide $8 million to help control the locust infestation currently ravaging Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. Speaking at a joint press conference with Ethiopian foreign minister Gedu Andargachew, in Addis Abiba, the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday: "I am pleased to announce the United States is providing $8m in additional funding to support regional locust control operations in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia." "We invest in people and prioritise global health and economic empowerment. Our investments uphold transparency and sovereignty. Our companies, too, employ local people, Ethiopians. Our track record of being a force for good when we invest economically is unchallenged," said Pompeo. He is currently on his first state visit to the region. Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya have been hit by the worst outbreak of desert locusts in decades, according to the United Nations (UN), which earlier this month called for urgent action to avoid a humanitarian crisis because of crop and pasture destruction.

The UN food and agriculture organisation (FAO) has warned that the swarms could ravage food supplies in more countries in the Horn area and threaten the livelihood of millions of citizens.

On January 28, the FAO appealed to the international community for $76m to help stem the outbreak, mitigate the damage caused by the swarms and support families that had been affected.

Prior to the arrival of the swarms, some 11 million people in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya were experiencing food insecurity, which would be exacerbated by the infestation, according to the FAO.

An adult desert locust "can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day, that is about two grams every day. A very small part of an average swarm (or about one tonne of locusts) eats the same amount of food in one day as about 10 elephants or 25 camels or 2,500 people", according to the FAO.