US Election 2020: Watch Egyptian singer’s viral song praising Donald Trump

Cape Town – An Egyptian singer’s ballad in praise of US President Donald Trump has gone viral in recent days, with many questioning whether the song actually praises the incumbent president or mocks him. According to recent media reports, the song composed by Wissam Magdy has since been shared by hundreds of followers in both Egypt and the United States. The catchy song has over 30 000 views on Magdy’s official Facebook page, along with over 100 000 views on online streaming platform YouTube, as well as tens of hundreds of shares throughout social media. According to news website Al Monitor, the song is well known in Egypt since it is the English version of the famous 1999 Egyptian operetta, "Ekhtarnah" (Arabic for “We Chose Him”).

The latter was performed by 13 Egyptian singers, in partnership with the famous composer Ammar al-Sherei, to express support for late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, writes Al Monitor.

Magdy told Al-Monitor that he did not intend to achieve any political goal from the song, and that American voters have most likely already made their decision regarding the choice between Trump or his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and will not be affected by a song launched by an Egyptian singer in support of either of the candidates.

Meanwhile, despite making derogatory remarks about Africa, US President Donald Trump has attracted a devout following among some Christians on the continent.

According to a BBC article, Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a prominent televangelist, called on people to pray for president Trump because when God places any of his children in a position, hell sometimes would do everything to destroy that individual, Oyakhilome said.

Americans will on Tuesday vote to decide between Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden in what is one of the most closely anticipated elections in recent history.

African News Agency (ANA)