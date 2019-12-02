London - In an escalating row over LGBTQI+ rights, Zambia has criticised the United States after a senior U.S. diplomat condemned the southern African country for sentencing two men to 15 years in prison for gay sex.
Zambia's high court last week jailed the men for engaging in sexual relations "against the order of nature", a move the U.S. ambassador said was horrifying.
A major beneficiary of U.S. aid, Zambia now plans to send a protest letter to Washington over the remarks by Ambassador Daniel Foote, according to local media.
Zambia receives hundreds of millions of dollars every year in financial support from the United States, some of which goes towards fighting HIV/AIDS.
When asked at a press briefing on Monday whether the U.S. government would cut aid to Zambia, Foote said: "I want to give the government of Zambia the opportunity to renew and rejuvenate its partnership with the U.S."