Cape Town - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in an attempt to strengthen Africa's trading ability, will in collaboration with INTL FCStone, a NASDAQ listed US-based company, host a landmark conference that will strategically tackle commodity challenges, highlight tax harmonisations, and outline a viable roadmap for interregional and cross-border trade in Africa.

"It is envisaged the conference will boost trade and investment in Southern Africa, drive commercial expansion, and address gaps in trade finance. It is hoped through this constructive engagement, Africa’s ability to trade and drive economic growth will be profoundly strengthened," the USAID said in a statement.

The seminar according to USAID, will provide participants with the opportunity to experience structured trade platforms on a simulated transactional basis and also provide them with countless opportunities for investment matchmaking and business-to-business trade facilitation.

"The three-day event will provide a platform where experts from private equity firms, financial institutions, commodity exchanges, mineral and agribusiness will discuss investment match-making and business-to-business facilitation. The conference will assist delegates to gain economic advantage, mitigate trade risks, develop commodity marketing, all while structuring and packaging commercially viable finance," USAID said.

Regulatory frameworks will also be able to be developed by regulators as these frameworks will enhance market efficiency and stability, while the policymakers will look at national best practices.

"Trade and investment in Africa are fast changing in the digital age, and so are regional policies."

The Southern Africa Structured Trade Seminar will take place at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Livingstone, Zambia from 26 - 29 June 2018.

African News Agency/ANA