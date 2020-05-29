Using drones and disguises, terrorists target northern Mozambique

Cape Town - Terrorists in northern Mozambique have been resorting to organised and sophisticated techniques to identify their targets, the country’s interior minister told parliament on Wednesday. Amade Miquidade, interior minister of Mozambique has detailed how terrorists are wearing the uniforms of the Armed Forces for the Defence of Mozambique (FADM), using drones to identify their targets and using civilians as human shields, reported Club of Mozambique, the country’s leading digital news platform. “As a ‘modus operandi’, they entice local and religious leaders, use places of worship for concentration and the perpetration of attacks and, under duress, melt back into the local community, where families give them social shelter,” Miquidade said. The interior minister said Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) has been successfully retaliating against the armed groups in the East African country. “The enemy is on the run, and constantly on the move in search of safe havens, but we are in pursuit, especially in remote areas of the districts of Quissanga and Mocímboa da Praia,” he said.

The minister was addressing questions raised by the assembly of the republic on potential measures to bring an end to the violence in northern Mozambique.

However, on Thursday, 90 militants invaded another town in Cabo Delgado province, where Quissanga and Mocímboa da Praia are found, according to BBC.

The group is believed to have their headquarters in the Mocimboa da Praia district, which was fired upon by two helicopters as Mozambique retaliated.

A South African security group, Dyck Advisory Group, is reported to have assisted in FDS retaliation.

Club of Mozambique reported that South Africa was in talks with Mozambique to assist in the fight the terrorist groups. On 22 May, South African minister of international relations and cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said that Mozambique was making use of private security providers.

The terrorists conducting the attacks are known in Mozambique as al-Shabab the BBC said, adding that there is no confirmed link between the extremist group in Somalia with the same name.

African News Agency (ANA)