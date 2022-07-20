Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
VIDEO + PICS: Jubba Airways Fokker-50 flips over, catches fire in crash-landing at Somalian airport

According to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, video footage from the scene showed the plane upside down after having apparently flipped over on landing. Photo: Aden Abdulle International Airport.

Published 51m ago

A Kenyan-registered passenger plane crash-landed at an airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, with no deaths reported.

More than 30 passengers were rescued, according to civil aviation authorities.

According to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, video footage from the scene showed the plane upside down after having apparently flipped over on landing.

The accident took place at Aden Abdulle International Airport.

The Aviation Safety Network also confirmed the incident, saying “during landing, the left-hand wing broke at the wing root. The aircraft rolled inverted and came to rest next to the runway. A fire broke out but was extinguished by firefighters.”

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) said all 36 passengers on board the aircraft, with registration number 5Y-JXN operated by Jubba Airways, were rescued after it crashed at about 11.28am.

The authorities have not established the cause of the crash, but a preliminary report on the incident will be released once the investigation has been concluded.

The crash prompted a brief closure of the airport, forcing flights to be diverted. The airport has since been reopened.

The heavily guarded airport hosts diplomatic missions and serves as a hub for humanitarian flights in Somalia trying to rebuild after more than two decades of conflict.

IOL

Chad Williams